Lorry driver, attendant remanded four days to assist probe on fatal crash

BATU GAJAH: A lorry driver and attendant were remanded for four days beginning today to assist in the investigation into the fatal accident that killed three people including the special officer to a Perak State Executive Councillor, in Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan near Kampung Teluk Memali, Parit yesterday morning.

The remand order until Dec 17 was issued by Batu Gajah Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin, here today.

The 25-year-old lorry driver and his attendant, 27, were detained under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for dangerous driving.

Earlier, both suspects, wearing purple lock-up attire, arrived at the court at 9.10 am escorted by two policemen.

Yesterday, Perak Tengah OCPD Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed that the results of urine tests for both suspects proved positive for the drug methamphetamine.

In the incident at about 6.30 am yesterday, Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin Ahmad Azzudin, 35, his wife Norhaslina Abdul Razak, 27, and his sister Nor Azira, 24, died at the scene of the incident.

Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin was the special officer to the Perak State Exco for Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

The accident occurred when the Proton Saga car driven by Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin from the direction of Kampung Gajah to Teluk Intan collided with the lorry before being dragged for 10 metres and fell into an irrigation canal. — Bernama