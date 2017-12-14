One million people to visit MAPS in first year

IPOH: About one million people are expected to visit the Movie Animation Theme Park (MAPS) in Meru here, in its first year of operations.

Perak Industries, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said since it opened in June this year until October, more than 100,000 people had visited the park.

"We expect about 300,000 will visit MAPS by the end of this year, with the number reaching one million in the first year.

"It is a reasonable estimate as the Taiping Zoo also received a similar number of visitors," he told reporters after visiting the Dream Zone in MAPS with media practitioners here, today. — Bernama