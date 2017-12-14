Sabah floods: Victims at six evacuation centres increase this morning

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims still staying at the six flood evacuation centres as at 8am today rose to 1,685 from 719 families compared with 1,613 from 692 families last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat said in a statement this morning that of the total, 540 victims (225 families) were placed at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi 2 while 441 victims (227 families) were at the Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said.

"Another 309 victims (90 families) were placed at the Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan and 179 victims (77 families) at the Dewan SMK Agama Tun Said," said the secretariat.

According to the statement, the evacuation centre at the Kompleks Sukan Botung accommodated 134 victims from 69 families.

Meanwhile, in the Membakut Sub-District, in the Kimanis Parliamentary constituency, the flood evacuation centre at the Dewan Serbaguna Membakut now had 83 victims from 31 families.

The evacuation centre was opened last night to replace the Dewan Mini Puspanita which was closed as it could not accommodate the increasing number of victims. — Bernama