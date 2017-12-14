Tanjung Sepat fire: Boy under police custody, receiving counseling

KUALA LANGAT: The 12-year-old boy who made it out alive of a murder and arson attack is currently under the custody of the police.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman told theSun that the boy has since been placed under police protection as he is very important to the investigation.

"The boy is under police protection now. He is currently undergoing counselling because of his traumatic experience," he said.

The boy is the only survivor of a gruesome murder that took place in his grandparents' house in Tanjung Sepat here in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Selangor Criminal Investigation Department Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, initial investigations by the Fire and Rescue Department revealed that there were elements of arson.

"The Selangor Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team have also discovered wounds on three of the victims believed to have been stabbed. The victims were believed to have been stabbed before their bodies were set on fire," he said.

He added however the final cause of death could only be confirmed following results of the post-mortem.

In a video that was making its rounds on social media, the boy was caught on tape recounting how he watched as his grandparents and brothers being killed in the house by an assailant while he hid in the bathroom.

"Grandma, grandpa, little brother, my second brother all dead ... except me.

"Father went to work ... not back yet.

"Thief killed them and burned the house. All dead! They were all killed by the thief ... with a big knife," the sole survivor of the incident said in the harrowing video clip as his house burns to the ground in the background.

The incident which took the lives of four family members including a three-year-old toddler.

The case has been classified as murder after the Fire and Rescue Department and police investigators discovered elements of foul play.

The remains of Chia Tee Nang, 73, his wife Lim Mai Shak, 68, and their grandsons Chia Yuan Bin, three, and Ryan Chia Zeng, nine, were discovered in various parts of the burnt home following the fire.

The father of both boys, a mute, and other relatives were distraught and seen weeping at the scene of the incident.