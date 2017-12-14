Thaiveeganto be Penang CPO

Posted on 14 December 2017 - 02:39pm Last updated on 14 December 2017 - 03:53pm

GEORGETOWN: Datuk A. Thaiveegan (pix), a former Penang deputy police chief, is returning to take over the helm as the state police chief from Dec 31.

Thaiveegan, 58, will succeed Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye, 60, who will retire. The official handover ceremony is scheduled to take place at the end of the month.

The former Selangor deputy police chief served the Penang police contigent headquarters from 2013 till 2016 before he was transferred to the Bukit Aman Federal police headquarters.

Thaiveegan became the deputy director of Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) before assuming the post of acting CCID director in November last year.

Prior to that, he was Selangor deputy police chief from 2010 to 2013. He has also served in Kedah, and Sarawak.