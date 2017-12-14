Two ministries join hands over fake infant formula scare

Posted on 14 December 2017 - 02:18pm Last updated on 14 December 2017 - 04:04pm

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry is working with the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) to ensure imitation baby milk products are not sold to public.

Health Director General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said baby milk formula must comply with Regulation 389, Food Regulations 1985 under the Food Act 1983.

"KPDNKK has seized some imitation baby milk formula. The seizure is under the KPDNKK's responsibility under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

"The Health Ministry, under its food safety and quality division, is responsible in ensuring that every food products are safe.

"We are working closely with KPDNKK to verify the safety of the baby formula which is believed to be using false trademark," Noor Hisham said in a press statement.

His statement came after the KPDNKK had seized 210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula in five raids on Sunday.

The products were confiscated from drug stores and convenience shops in five different locations in Johor Baru.

Three of the raided premises were found to be selling fake baby formula worth about RM42,000.