Uncle, grandfather remanded in gunshot death of child

ALOR STAR: The uncle and grandfather of an eight-year-old girl who was believed to have died from a gunshot at a house in Kampung Seberang Paya Empa, Mukim Derang, Pokok Sena here yesterday have been remanded for seven days from today.

The remand order on the duo aged 15 and 50 respectively was issued by Alor Star lower court senior assistant registrar Nor Azah Idris.

Kota Star District police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin in a statement said the duo were remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, for murder.

Meanwhile, the victim's father Mohd Hishamuddin Azmi, 34, said when contacted that Puteri Intan Sharini, who was his eldest child, was buried at the Muslim cemetery near their village around 5am today.

"The post mortem was conducted at 9pm and completed after six hours. I managed to plant a kiss on her forehead. She looked peaceful ... except, I regret that I was not able to buy her the school uniforms and items she requested," he said. He had planned to buy the items tomorrow.

In the incident at 11am, the child was watching television at the home of her grandfather when she was fatally hit by a gunshot on the left side of her face. — Bernama