Bursa Malaysia introduces new trading features

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has introduced new trading features of good-till-cancel and stop market & stop limit, providing alternatives for market participants to efficiently execute a greater variety of trading strategies.

Good-till-cancel is a new order validity that remains in the order book until it expires after 30 calendar days, or is cancelled by the investor or withdrawn by the exchange before expiry.

The stop market & stop limit features are enhanced to allow investors to submit these order types with pairing of day, good-till-date or good-till-cancel validity. These enhancements also allow stop orders to be submitted during pre-opening and pre-closing phases.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said the enhancements of these market mechanisms will provide investors greater flexibility in managing their orders, enabling refinement of trading and risk management strategies. He said the expansion of order types

and validity is timely, considering the growing sophistication of market participants.

“The exchange will continue to undertake initiatives to provide a more efficient and facilitative

market framework, complementing our efforts of making available a greater breadth of

investment product offerings. Though seemingly incremental in isolation, these initiatives will

collectively move us towards our vision of being the region’s leading marketplace.

"As Bursa Malaysia becomes one of the leading centers for trading in the region, the exchange will continue to extract further value from our trading engine to broaden trading opportunities for market participants,” Tajuddin said in a statement.