Court rejects Teresa Kok's application to quash Kuala Lumpur Mayor's decision over parking

KUALA LUMPUR: Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok Suh Sim and a consumer association failed in their bid to quash the decision of the Kuala Lumpur Mayor in appointing Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan to handle public parking and collect the parking charges.

High Court judge Datin Azizah Nawawi dismissed the judicial review application by Kok and Selangor and Federal Territories Consumer Association president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman on grounds that Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mhd Amin Nordin, who was named the respondent, had the power to do so.

This, he said, was provided in the General Order on Management of Procurement and Contract, Kuala Lumpur Mayor 2015.

"The appointment of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan has complied with Order 13 of the 2015 Order, that there was a tender exercise that the Yayasan is a non-profit welfare organisation catering for the needs and welfare of Wilayah Persekutuan.

"...that the Yayasan is a Bumiputera company, that no expenses was incurred by the respondent and the respondent is set to generate a revenue of RM600,000 from the revised parking collection. It cannot be said that the appointment of Yayasan is bad in law," she said.

She said the court found there was no merit in the application and dismissed it with RM5,000 in costs.

Last May 22, Kok and Mohd Yusof were granted leave by the to initiate a judicial review proceeding.

In the application, which was filed on Oct 7, Kok and Mohd Yusof named Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Mhd Amin Nordin and DBKL as respondents, but following the May 22 decision, the court only maintained the mayor as respondent.

In the application, Kok and Mohd Yusof had sought a declaration that the hike in parking charges was exorbitant and burdened the people.

Lawyers S. N. Nair and K. Murali represented Kok and Mohd Yusof, while lawyer Datuk S. Satharuban represented the Kuala Lumpur Mayor. — Bernama