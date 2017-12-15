Factory worker arrested in Tanjung Sepat murder-arson case

KUALA SELANGOR: Police have arrested a 38-year-old factory worker, who is the sole suspect in the gruesome murder of an elderly couple and their two grandchildren in Tanjung Sepat.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the man was arrested at around 1am this morning and added that the suspect was known to the couple's only daughter.

He revealed that the man was arrested at a shop lot in Taman Pusat Kepong.

According to Mazlan, police had received a tip-off that the man, who has a hearing and speech impairment, had sought treatment at a private clinic for injuries he sustained in the murder cum arson attack.

He also added that the man works in a furniture factory in Kepong and had no previous criminal record prior to this.

"The man had acted alone. The incident was triggered following a financial dispute with the family on the day of the murders," said Mazlan after witnessing the handover of duties ceremony of Kuala Selangor district chief Superintendent Ruslan Abdullah to his successor, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab.

Mazlan said police have obtained a seven-day remand order against the man.

"With this arrest, we consider the case solved," he said.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Chia Tee Nang, 73, his wife Lim Mai Shak, 68, and their grandsons Ryan Chia, nine, and Chia Yuan Bin, three, were murdered and their house was set on fire.

One of their other grandsons, a 12-year old boy, survived the attack by hiding in the bathroom and escaped before the fire started.

The boy is currently in police custody and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The man had allegedly stabbed all four victims with a sharp object as autopsy results showed stab wounds on the corpses.