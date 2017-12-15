Gentle 'Datuk' cons his way to more than RM100,000

GEORGE TOWN: Three individuals have incurred losses of more than RM100,000 while another barely escaped from being deceived by a gentle "Datuk".

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman, Oh Tong Keong, said the "Datuk" was believed to have misled his victims by offering them council management services and using fake temple receipts for the purpose of collecting money from the public.

"The 38-year-old 'Datuk' also deceived his victims, majority of whom are women, by persuading them to lend him some money for travel and other purposes.

"As this 'Datuk' has several positions in various non-governmental organisations, there were victims who believed him and ended up giving some money to him," he told a press conference, here today.

Oh said the man's fraudulent activities have been detected since the beginning of January this year and believed to be still ongoing as no arrest had been made yet.

One of the victims, Lina Oon, 44, who incurred RM100,000 losses while her 38-year-old sister had also lost RM20,000 to the same man, hoped the authorities would conduct immediate investigations to avoid the public, especially women, from falling prey to the man. — Bernama