IGP's wife Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi passes away

Posted on 15 December 2017 - 09:18pm Last updated on 15 December 2017 - 09:24pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of the Inspector General Of Police Tan Sri Fuzi Harun has passed away at the Universiti Malaya Hospital (PPUM) here today.

Puan Sri Azizah Hamid, 58, was receiving treatment at the hospital for cancer and breathed her last at 7.02pm.

Prayers and last rites will be done at the Selangor police contingent mosque and her remains will be laid to rest at her hometown in Rapat Jaya, Ipoh, Perak at 9am tomorrow.

A spokesperson from the police had confirmed this.