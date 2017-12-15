KPDNKK Labuan foils attempt to smuggle out RON95 petrol worth RM147,700

LABUAN: Labuan Marine Operations Force has foiled an attempt to smuggle out 70, 000 litres of RON95 petrol worth RM47,700.00 from this duty-free-island.

The fuel supplied by a local company was en route to Tawi-Tawi Philippines, using a wooden boat known as 'Kumpit', which was also seized.

The biggest seizure so far this year was made in Labuan waters at about 6.30pm on Dec 13 by Labuan MOF and handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade. Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) for further action.

A 24-year-old skipper and his seven crew on board, all Filipinos aged between 18 and 40, were also detained for questioning.

KPDNKK Labuan enforcement chief Mohd Fikri Lai Abdullah told a press conference at the Labuan MOF Jetty here today that the total seizure was worth RM247, 700, including the value of the 'Kumpit'. — Bernama