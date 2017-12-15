Missing Egyptian pathologist believed to be safe, still in Malaysia

KUCHING: An Egyptian pathologist at the Sarawak General Hospital here, who was reported missing on Dec 12, is believed to be safe and still in the country.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Dev Kumar said on Dec 12, a colleague of Dr Ahmed Mohamed Mohamed Sakr lodged a report at the Satok police station here after he failed to show up for work since Dec 8.

He said the doctor also could not be located at his rented apartment in Chong Lin Plaza here, and his disappearance was treated as a missing person case.

"At the same time, Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Amer Awal has directed the CID to conduct a thorough investigation," Dev said in a statement today.

He said initial investigations revealed that Dr Ahmed was engaged as a pathology specialist on a contractual basis by the Health Ministry and had been with the hospital's Department of Pathology since 2006.

"Further investigations found that Dr Ahmed had taken an AirAsia flight from Kuching on Dec 7 at 6.55 pm and arrived at KLIA2 at 8.40pm.

"The CCTV footage at the airport has confirmed that Dr Ahmed arrived at KLIA2 alone and safe," Dev said.

He said Dr Ahmed was also found to have booked a flight with Emirates from Kuala Lumpur to Cairo on Dec 23.

The police have sought assistance from the Egyptian embassy in Malaysia to check on the status of the doctor from his family in Cairo, he said.

The investigation also did not indicate foul play. — Bernama