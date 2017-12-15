Najib Arrives For Official Visit To Bahrain

MANAMA: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak arrived here Friday for a three-day official visit to the Gulf Arab state of Bahrain.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were greeted on arrival at Bahrain International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Mohammed Mubarak Al Khalifa.

Malaysian Defence Minister and Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, as well as ambassador to Bahrain Agus Salim Yusof, was also on hand to welcome them.

Najib will have an audience with Bahrain's King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa at Shaikh Hamad Palace here later Friday.

He will also have the distinction of being the first foreign leader to be conferred the King Hamad Order for Development by His Majesty.

This will be followed by a dinner to be hosted by the Bahrain monarch for Najib who is undertaking his first official visit to this country.

King Hamad made his inaugural state visit to Malaysia from April 30 to May 3 this year.

Ambassador Agus yesterday described Kuala Lumpur-Manama relations as at an all-time high since diplomatic ties were established in 1974.

Bahrain means two seas which is attributed to the sweet water spring and salty water in the sea that surrounds it.

Najib is scheduled to be briefed on the economic development of this country of 1.4 million people when he visits the Bahrain Economic Development Board here Saturday.

His itinerary includes an audience with Bahrain's Crown Prince, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Ghudaibiya Palace here.

Najib will also attend Bahrain's 46th National Day celebration at Sakhir Palace in the presence of King Hamad. The Malaysian prime minister is the only foreign leader invited to attend the event. — Bernama