PAP extends olive branch to Penang Pakatan, BN assemblymen

GEORGE TOWN: An upstart party here has offered an "olive branch" to the present and ex-state assemblypersons who were sidelined through the intense politicking of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (BN).

People's Alternative Party (PAP) pro-tem president Zulkifli Mohd Noor said if they wish to continue serving the public, they may want to consider joining PAP in a quest to offer an alternative option to voters.

"I know some of the assemblypersons of Pakatan meant well in voicing out their displeasure. It is convenient to simply brand them as associates of BN, but in reality, they just want to speak out in the best interests of their constituents," said Zulkifli in an interview.

Among them he cited were Kebun Bunga and Tanjung Bunga assemblymen; Cheah Kah Peng and Teh Yee Cheu respectively.

Zulkifli extended an invitation to the duo to consider joining PAP or other parties, who may better need their services.

"Some folks join politics to enrich themselves. Some simply want to serve and to correct the mistakes done by others. It is often those who want to serve, who will eventually get sidelined as they are not playing politics to benefit themselves, but society as a whole."

In the end, those out to seek fortune for themselves, would either continue to be dominant or be left on the sidelines when they lose out during power struggles.

Usually, when out in the cold, such leaders would just whiter away as they were not keen to serve in the first place, Zulkifli opined.

But it is those who are eager to serve; these people would usually find themselves back in non-governmental organisations, or in other political parties as they want to continue with their struggle, he added.

He believed that Teh and Cheah may be such leaders, who want to continue with their struggle, hence their outspokenness.

"If they voice out things for nature, it is good as the environment is voiceless. We have to listen if their points are valid."

Zulkifli was referring to reports that both Teh and Cheah have been barred from participating in a state-initiated flood relief aid campaign because they were alleged to have gone against the state government.

Recently, PAS welcomed to its fold, the former Jawi assemblyperson Tan Beng Huat, who was also singled out for allegedly going against the wishes of DAP during his tenure from 2008 until 2013.

According to Zulkifli, PAP is keen to welcome former representatives from either Barisan Nasional or Pakatan, who want to continue with their struggle.

"Leaders come and go but the struggle continues," said Zulkifli.

He said that DAP has lost the plot midway into its second term as a government in Penang as the party began to belittle those offering constructive criticism; and in the end, they come across as dictatorial.