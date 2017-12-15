Penang flood victims to receive payment today

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 41,892 flood victims in the state will receive a RM700 one-off payment credited into their bank accounts this evening.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state government will deposit a total of RM29,324,400 to households affected by the Nov 4 and 5 floods today.

He said 5,925 victims who have opted to receive a cash payment instead, will receive the financial aid during a special ceremony tomorrow.

"A sum of RM4,147,500 will be given to the victims who opted for cash," he said in a statement today.

Lim said 52,950 families had applied for the aid online or with their respective state assemblymen's offices between Nov 21 to Dec 2.

Out of the applications made, 48,424 were approved while 88% of applicants wanted to get the aid deposited into their accounts and 12% wished to receive it via cash payment.

Lim said 1,316 applications were rejected due to false information provided in the forms.

He also said that 3,210 applications have yet to be approved due to insufficient information, adding that more details were required.

Applicants can check their status at www.penangbangkit.com