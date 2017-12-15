Police nab Indonesian, Chinese nationals behind 'bomoh' syndicate

KUCHING: Police detained two Indonesian men and three Chinese women suspected to have been involved in an 'international shaman (bomoh) syndicate during a raid at a house in Taman Stampin Tengah here last Wednesday.

Padawan district deputy police chief DSP Merbin Lisa said the suspects, aged between 27 and 52, were picked up by a team from the district police headquarters' Commercial Crime Investigation Division about 5pm, following a report lodged by a local woman four hours earlier.

"The (elderly) woman claimed that she had lost RM14,000 to a syndicate … Initial investigation revealed that the suspects were believed to have deceived their victims to hand over cash and jewellery for medical purpose and ritual ceremony to get rid of bad luck," he told a press conference here today.

Merbin said police also found RM6,618 in cash, foreign currencies and jewellery, and seized a car which was believed to have been rented from a company in Kota Samarahan.

The suspects had targeted their victims at several locations such as wet market and supermarket as well as preying on housewives who were seen alone at specific locations, he said.

Merbin said all the suspects were being remanded until next Monday to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama