PSG coach Emery's house robbed on match night

Posted on 15 December 2017 - 12:23am Last updated on 15 December 2017 - 12:31am

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery's Paris apartment was burgled on Wednesday evening as his side won a cup tie away at Strasbourg.

The robbery at the top floor flat of a chic Parisian street in the 16th arrondissement was discovered around 11pm by Emery's wife. Emery himself got back from Strasbourg in the early hours of Thursday.

Signed Neymar shirts and a Rolex watch were among the items stolen with the family telling the police goods worth around €20,000 (RM96,194) in total were taken.

"The door was closed but not locked," the police said.

"The door was lifted off its hinges and the thieves took luxury handbags, jewellery, football shirts and designer clothes," the police confirmed.

Paris Saint-Germain had a happier evening leaving Strasbourg with a 4-2 win and a place in the League Cup quarter-finals. — AFP