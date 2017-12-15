NIBONG TEBAL: The sewerage system of pig farms near Kampung Titi Hitam needs to be upgraded to prevent flash floods in Jawi New Village, said Jawi state assemblyman Soon Lip Chee.

He said the village had suffered flash floods three months ago because the drainage which flowed from the New Village to Kampung Titi Hitam, was closed by the Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS).

"The JPS closed the drainage as residents of Kampung Titi Hitam had complained that the sewage from the new village was polluted with pig manure. So they shut it down. There is now a solution to reopen the drainage and prevent similar flash floods from happening in the village. The trick is to ensure there is no manure in the sewage."

"Therefore, I need the cooperation of the nine pig farm operators to work together with me by upgrading their farm system to prevent the manure from entering the canal," he told a press conference here today (Dec 15).

Soon has led officers from the state Veterinary Department, state Health Department and also Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) to check on the 12 pig farms in the area.

Soon added there were only three among the 12 pig farms, which had upgraded their farms.

While the nine remaining farms did not possess a proper system to filter the sewage in their farms.