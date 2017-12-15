Subra says KPDNKK can take action against products harmful to consumers

Posted on 14 December 2017 - 07:53pm Last updated on 15 December 2017 - 08:55am

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) said the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) is empowered to seize suspected fake baby formula from sales outlets, as such products could be harmful to consumers.

"The Health Ministry is conducting tests to determine the content of actual milk powder," he told a press conference after officiating at the International Medical University groundbreaking ceremony for its first hospital today.

"The test results will take two weeks to be completed and after that, we will prepare a detailed report."

On Sunday, some 200 packets of suspected fake baby milk powder worth RM42,000 were seized in Johor from five retail outlets.

Johor Domestic Trade director Khairul Anwar Bachok was reported as saying the raids were conducted after a complaint was lodged by licensed milk powder producers.

"It was based on reports received after a baby suffered from vomiting after drinking suspected fake milk," he said.

"Any baby formula sold must comply with Section 389 of the Food Regulations 1985 under the Food Act 1983."

Meanwhile, Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said his ministry is working with the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry to ensure imitation baby milk products are not sold to the public.

"The Health Ministry, under its food safety and quality division, is responsible for ensuring that food products are safe."