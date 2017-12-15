Sultan Nazrin presents cash incentives to KL2017 SEA Games medalists

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today presented cash incentives amounting to about RM70,000 to KL2017 SEA Games medalists and over RM40,000 to ASEAN Para Games medalists.

At the event, diver Cheong Jun Hoong received RM25,000 for winning the 10m individual women platform event at FINA World Diving Championship in Budapest, Hungary in July.

Sultan Nazrin presented the incentives at a celebration ceremony and the One Medal, One Tree Programme of KL2017 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games at Bulatan Amanjaya in Meru.

Also present were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, State Youth, Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya and Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Datuk M. Saravanan.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Zaman said 57 Perak athletes represented the country in KL2017 SEA Games, winning 21 won gold medals, 9 silver and 9 bronze.

"Another 23 Perak athletes represented the country in 2017 ASEAN Para Games, winning 11 gold medals, 7 silver and 9 bronze."

Shahrul Zaman said the success shows that the Perak state government is committed to efforts to produce world-class athletes for the country.

"Hopefully, the incentives will motivate the Sukma (Malaysia Games) athletes under the Kita Juara 2018 Programme and the Perak Podium Programme (PT3)," he added. — Bernama