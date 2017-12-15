- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting
Posted on 15 December 2017 - 08:38am
MADRID: Three people, including two national police officers, were killed in a shooting at a country house in eastern Spain on Thursday, officials said.
"Two civil guards and a civilian" died during the incident at an isolated home in a rural area of the Teruel province around 6pm (1am Malaysia), a local official told AFP.
Authorities did not confirm whether any arrest had been made and at 2000 GMT a police operation was continuing in the villages of Andorra and Albalate del Arzobispo. — AFP