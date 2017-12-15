Trio arrested over murder of man who went missing

Posted on 15 December 2017 - 08:49am Last updated on 15 December 2017 - 10:41am

KOTA TINGGI: Police have arrested three suspects over the murder of a 24-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

The body of the victim, Chew Kah Chun, was found lying in water in a ditch near an oil palm estate at Kampung Baru Sungai Mas at 11am on Thursday. His family confirmed his identity.

The victim was clad in short pants and had severe injuries to his body.

A burnt car was also found near the ditch. Police said they are still investigating the identity of the owner of the car.

District Police Chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today that police have solved the murder case following investigations conducted since Chew's disappearance on Dec 3.

The trio, aged between 25 and 29, are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.