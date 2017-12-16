India gets its first contemporary sculpture park

USE only for The Sculpture Park at Madhavendra Palace, Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur.

Madhavendra Palace, within Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in northern India, is now home to a sculpture park — the first of its kind in the country.

This magnificent palace, built at the end of the 19th century and located within an 18th-century fort in the hills surrounding Jaipur, has been turned into a gallery for sculptures. The Sculpture Park at Madhavendra Palace opened Dec 10 with a collection of works by 24 artists, including 15 Indian artists.

Curator Peter Nagy, director of Gallery Nature Morte in New Delhi, said: "For most of my career as a gallerist and curator, I have been trying to break away from the whitebox exhibition space. With this project, I am able to indulge my passions for art, architecture and décor, into a marvelous synthesis of the past and present".

The exhibition, which runs until November 2018, is the result of a collaboration between the Rajasthan government and the Saat Saath Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization seeking to support international exchange between India and the rest of the world through the visual arts and education.

The Sculpture Park at Madhavendra Palace's inaugural exhibition runs until November 2018 at the Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. — AFP Relaxnews