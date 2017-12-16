Jerusalem: Buy local products as sign of protest

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers in the country are urged to give preference to local products as a sign of protest against the move by the United States to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Parti Ekonomi Rakyat Malaysia (Pekira) president Datuk Mohd Redzuan Abdullah said the solidarity with the Palestinian people was relevant and could be implemented because the quality of locally manufactured goods was comparable to imported goods from the US.

"We don't want to merely say we want to boycott products manufactured by companies with interests in Israel, we also want to provide an alternative for Malaysians.

"We give priority to our own products and reduce our reliance on outside products," he said at a media conference, here today.

The decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has sparked new tensions in Palestine as well as protests from Muslim communities around the world. — Bernama