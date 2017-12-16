Magnitude 6.9 temblor hits Tasikmalaya, Indonesia, people flee in panic

JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Tasikmalaya, about 260km from here late last night causing people to flee from their homes in panic after a tsunami warning was issued.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Authority (BMKG) in its website said the temblor occurred at 11.47pm local time with epicentre 11km southwest of Tasikmalaya, followed by aftershocks at 12.05am (3.3 magnitude 48km southwest of Tasikmalaya); 12.08am (3.7/50km southwest of Tasikmalaya) and 12.37am (3.1/ 48 km southwest of Tasikmalaya).

However, the tsunami warning was retracted at 2.26am after hundreds of people fled to higher ground.

It was reported that the tremors were felt in Depok (in south Jakarta ), Bandung and Yogyakarta.

Indonesian news agency Antara reported that a 62-year-old man was killed in Ciamis (in the Tasikmalaya district) after his house collapsed as a result of the quake.

Local online media said at least seven houses were badly damaged in the Tasikmalaya area and a hospital in Banyumas also suffered damage. — Bernama