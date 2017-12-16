Malaysia, China strengthen 'soft diplomacy' with marine programme collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China have further strengthened their 'soft diplomacy' through research collaboration in marine science and technology programmes in the area of the South China Sea.

Science, Technology and Innovation deputy minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah said their various joint research projects had been fruitful and not only beneficial to both countries, but also to other Southeast Asian countries.

"The marine scientific research cooperation undertaken this year as in previous years, among scientists of Malaysia, China and the SEA countries continues to identify root causes of many scientific concerns and seeks to alleviate humanity's burdens through good science.

"It is good to note that under this cooperation Malaysian scientists have one of the highest joint research projects … these efforts have increased not only the understanding of the significant processes in surrounding seas but also soft diplomacy in building trust and good conduct," he told reporters after opening the 5th China-Southeast Asian Countries Marine Cooperation Forum, here today.

He said these research activities were all principally carried out in the internal waters of Malaysia, and in the case of atmospheric studies further out on the high seas; hence, both Malaysian and Chinese researchers had to abide by Malaysia' respective laws and regulations.

The 5th China-Southeast Asia Cooperation Forum is hosted by the State Oceanic Administration of China with the ministry's support, and jointly organised by University of Malaya and China's First Institute of Oceanography.

More than 100 delegates from the marine regulatory authorities in China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, as well as experts from the marine scientific institutions attended the two-day forum. — Bernama