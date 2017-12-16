Malaysians urged to join PM in rally for Palestine

PASIR PUTEH: Malaysians from various races and religions should join Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in a massive rally to defend Palestine at Masjid Putra, Putrajaya next Friday.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Senator Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the people should be united and cast aside their political differences to show solidarity with Palestine against the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The issue of Palestine is a big thing because it violates international laws, making it difficult for the ongoing peace process," he told reporters after visiting Berita Harian Pasir Puteh stringer, Rokaid Chik at his home in Selising, here today.

Najib and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang are expected to jointly attend the rally to be held at the Masjid Putra on Dec 22.

The rally after the Friday prayers will involve Muslim and non Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGO). — Bernama