MCW, ICEC exchange views on combating corruption

JAKARTA: Malaysia's Corruption Watch (MCW), a non-governmental organisation, met up with Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (ICEC) on dealing with corruption, especially in raising public awareness on the scourge.

MCW president Jais Abdul Rahim said a delegation of MCW, which was registered on July 24, 2017, met up ICEC officers and representatives of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) from yesterday to exchange views, strategies and ideas in increasing the participation of society to report corruption

"We have seen ICEC so aggressively combat corruption in Indonesia the past 10 years, as well as ICW, a non-governmental organisation which was established in 1998, that has succeeded in forming an Indonesian culture which hates corruption," he said.

Since 2004 until now, ICEC has carried out high profile prosecutions involving governors, senior political party leaders, parliamentarians, mayors and district chiefs, he said.

"Even though Malaysia's corruption ranking is better (at 49 in the report of the Corruption Perception Index 2016 by Transparency International) compared to Indonesia (ranked 37), there are many things that can still be learned from ICEC and ICW, more so now they aiming to wipe out graft in the republic which was once notorious for corruption , "he said.

The 70-member MCW delegation comprising professionals and academics also paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim today.

Jais said since MCW was registered last July, more than 20 programmes involving the public and institutions of higher learning were held to increase public awareness to more aggressively report corruption to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or MCW.

Meanwhile, Zahrain said MCW should also play a role in rectifying the perception of corruption especially related to inaccurate or false reports of certain quarters with political interests.

Zahrain said today's social media is seen "going to town" on corruption-related crimes against the nation's leadership without proper facts, thereby raising a negative perception of the country and the people of Malaysia.

Members of the public with information on corruption can report to MCW via email: malaysiacorruptionwatch@gmail.com, or via WhatsApp at +6017 811 1472, or can browse the website: www.corruptionwatch.my for more information on MCW. — Bernama