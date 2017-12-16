Penang govt launches flood relief aid campaign

GEORGE TOWN: The Sungai Dua state constituency near Butterworth has the highest number of applicants for the statewide flood relief aid campaign, which was formally launched today by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Sungai Dua had 4,553 applicants who received approval, followed by Padang Lalang with 4,363, Seberang Jaya with 3,279, and Machang Bubuk with 3,268 persons.

On the island, the constituency with the most number of applicants was Datuk Keramat with 2,238, followed by Pulau Betong with 2,140, and Air Itam with 1,701 applicants.

All 40 constituencies have recorded residents seeking compensation from the floods.

Lim announced that the state had processed 52,950 applications in record time, of which some 48,424 were approved where each aggrieved family would receive up to RM700 each to help them rebuild their lives following the devastating floods on Nov 4 and 5.

Penang also announced a budget of RM105 million to help the state recover from millions of losses incurred by the people here, after 16 hours of consecutive rainfall left the state battered and damaged from the ill effects of floods, strong winds and landslides.

In addition, under the penangbangkit.com initiative, the private sector has raised close to RM19,000.

"We pledge to try to ensure that all successful applicants can receive their sum by year's end," Lim said.

In Bukit Mertajam to oversee the mainland distribution of aid, Lim said that the RM700 to be given is the highest amount in the country for flood victims.

He also hoped that the federal government would not discriminate or marginalise Penangites, who are seeking help.

"They should treat residents in the state the same as other Malaysians," said Lim.