Police arrest eight Thais suspected of offering immoral activities

BUTTERWORTH: Police have arrested eight Thais in a raid at an entertainment centre in Mak Mandin here, under the suspicion of offering immoral activities to their Malaysian patrons.

According to North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the police raided the centre during a six hour operation codenamed "Ops Dadu", and detained seven women and a man, who ranged in age between their 20s and 40s, in the Butterworth district.

Noorzainy said the seven women had first committed offences under Rule 39 (b) of the Immigration Rules 1959/63 for breaching their social visit passes.

The police will also check if they are involved in vice activities and narcotics distribution.

"The man who is also from Thailand, has tested positive for drugs. Therefore, the police have arrested him under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for possessing narcotics. We will detain them at the district police headquarter for further investigation," he told reporters here.

Noorzainy added that the "Ops Dadu" was a collaboration between the police, the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), and the state religious department.

He said that there were 13 police officers, 41 police personnel, 15 local council enforcement officers and seven from the state religious department, who had jointly carried out the operation.

"They checked 13 family entertainment centres and screened a total 97 individuals. We will continue to hold similar operations to seek for zero vice activities," he said.