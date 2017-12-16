Police identify Bangladeshis involved in smuggling compatriot labourers

SERDANG: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) has identified several Bangladeshis suspected to be in involved with at least three syndicates smuggling Bangladeshi labourers through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Deputy inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said this following the arrest of several syndicate members operating in Bangladesh and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the police had been conducting a study on the smuggling of Bangladeshis from that country over the past year at KLIA.

"Our investigations revealed there are three Bangladeshi syndicates which play their respective roles, namely a Bangladesh-based syndicate gathers people, another operates at KLIA to facilitate their entry and the third in Malaysia receives the smuggled labourers.

"The modus operandi of the (three) syndicates is to seek out whichever way illegals could enter the country, including via the giving of bribes and so forth," he told a news conference on the Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar Endurance Championship at the Equine Centre of Universiti Putra Malaysia, here today.

He said the RMP was currently monitoring the entry of foreigners at KLIA, and did not rule out the possibility of nabbing more syndicate masterminds in the future.

Recently, a local newspaper revealed that Bangladeshi labourers were smuggled daily into Malaysia via KLIA by four major syndicates operating in Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

It is believed the syndicates could earn about RM5.2 million annually by charging between RM15,000 and RM20,000 for each illegal immigrant, including the 'lubricant' money to several authorities, especially personnel of certain enforcement authorities. — Bernama