Protest against rising fuel prices to be held at Sogo today

Posted on 16 December 2017 - 12:25pm Last updated on 16 December 2017 - 05:29pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-day assembly against rising fuel prices is expected to be held at 3pm today at Sogo shopping mall.

Amanah Youth deputy chief Shazni Munir Mohd. Ithnin told theSun the assembly aims to highlight to the government the burden posed by the high fuel prices announced every week.

"The gathering is a lead-up to a massive rally scheduled to be held at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 31," he said when contacted.

He added about 5,000 participants are expected to attend the assembly on New Year's eve.

"On that day, we will gather at Sogo about 10pm and then head to Dataran Merdeka," he said.