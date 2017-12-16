Selangor sultan gets a closer look at Prasarana's rail facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today spent time getting a closer look at the rail facilities run by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana).

He took rides on the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Monorail.

Sultan Sharafuddin arrived at the Glenmarie LRT Station at 10am accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The royal couple were welcomed by Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz.

The entourage boarded the LRT to KL Sentral before shifting to Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT route at the National Museum MRT Station.

The entourage then boarded the MRT train to the Stadium Kajang MRT station, and thereafter had lunch at Kajang's popular Haji Samuri Sate Kajang Restaurant.

The royal couple were then brought to the Merdeka MRT station where they took photographs, including of the Rukunegara engravings there, before switching to the Monorail service at the Bukit Nanas Monorail station. — Bernama