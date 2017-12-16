Technician sentenced to 3-year jail term for IS offence

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician was sentenced to a jail term of three years and six months for possession of materials related to the Islamic State (IS) by the High Court today.

Ahmad Taufiq Abdul Latif, 27, pleaded guilty to having in his possession 29 photos and three videos related to the IS terror group on his mobile phone.

High Court judge Datuk Indera Mohd Sofian Tan Sri Abdul Razak imposed the sentence on Ahmad Taufiq from the date of his arrest on March 15, 2017.

In sentencing, the judge urged Ahmad Taufiq to change his ways and consider this the "biggest mistake" of his life.

The accused committed the offence near Taman Sri Gadong, Jalan Bawal, Klang at about 2.40pm on March 15, 2017.

The charge under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, is punishable with a jail term of not more than seven years or a fine upon conviction.

Defence counsel Azamuddin Abd Aziz said the accused is still single and earns RM1,500 as a technician.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor said the sentence should serve as a lesson to others and urged the court to mete out an appropriate sentence.

Ahmad Taufiq was also charged with supporting the IS terror group, at the same place, time and date. He had claimed trial to the charge which was later withdrawn by the prosecution.