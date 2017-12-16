Three Kota Belud flood mitigation projects to be implemented

KOTA BELUD: Three projects to address the exceptional flood phenomenon in Kota Belud will be implemented soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who is also Kota Belud Member of Parliament, said the project would involve flood mitigation and the deepening of three major rivers in the district, namely the Sungai Abai, Sungai Tempasuk and Sungai Kadamaian.

"The flood phenomenon in Kota Belud has been exceptional after the earthquake in 2015 that has also caused lowland Kota Belud to be easily inundated similar to flood catchment area, with a 20% rise in water levels and causing severe floods," he told reporters after attending a special flood meeting in Kota Belud, here today.

Abdul Rahman said an allocation of RM20 million from RM27 million had been approved by the federal government for the short term flood mitigation works, while RM50 million of the total RM140 million was also approved for long-term mitigation projects.

He said the third project involved a deepening of the silt-filled river that flowed from the highlands of Ranau following the earthquake.

Kota Belud district officer Gari Itam, who is also the District Disaster Management chairman, said river dredging work was carried out by a private company as an immediate step to clear the river of the silt and other sediments from the highlands.

He also said that for this year alone, Kota Belud experienced about 70 flash floods including six that involved the evacuation of flood victims to relief centres.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, who is Usukan state assemblyman, said the cooperation of all parties was important in facing the phenomenon and should not be politicised.

"We see Umno and Barisan Nasional go down to help flood victims, not to show off, but we ask all parties to help and show concern for the people," he said.

The meeting, chaired by Gari, was also attended by State Agriculture and Food Industry Assistant Minister Datuk Musbah Jamli, who is also Tempasuk state assemblyman, and Kadamaian state assemblyman Jeremy Malajad. — Bernama