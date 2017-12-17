PH to assemble at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 31 to protest fuel prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan youth wings and supporters are expected to assemble in a gathering against high fuel prices at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 31.

Amanah Youth deputy chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said the group hopes the government will cap the ceiling price for RON 95 at RM1.90 and diesel at RM1.80.

"We understand the plight faced given the effect on the fuel price. We intend to pursue this until the 14th General Election," he said when met here today, at a flash mob event held at the Sogo shopping mall.

He added that the supporters will wear white in a show of solidarity to highlight to the government the burden posed by the announced weekly fuel prices.

"Today's gathering is a lead-up to a massive rally scheduled to be held at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 31. We expect to have some 5,000 participants to attend the assembly on New Year's eve.

"We will be at Sogo about 10pm and head to Dataran Merdeka on that day," he said.