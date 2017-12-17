Russo Brothers eye 'It' director for 'Electric State' adaptation

AFTER "It," based on Stephen King's book of the same name, Deadline reports that Andy Muschietti is being eyed to direct another big-screen adaptation, this time of Swedish artist Simon Stalenheg's illustrated sci-fi novel "The Electric State". The Russo Brothers will help with production.

Released at the beginning of Dec, "The Electric State" is set in an alternate America in the late 1990s. Following a war with giant drones, the land is left in ruins, littered with debris from the drones and the discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society in decline. In this post-apocalyptic environment, a runaway teenager and her toy robot travel west by car.

The book is the latest illustrated novel by Swedish artist Simon Stalenheg, who also penned "Tales from the Loop" and its sequel "Things from the Flood".

According to Deadline, the bidding war for the adaptation rights was particularly heated, with at least four studios and several producers and directors in pursuit. In the end, Antony and Joe Russo won the rights and straight away got to work lining up Andy Muschietti to direct.

Muschietti directed the recent big-screen version of Stephen King's "It", a major hit of the year, grossing US$688M, (RM2,806 million) at the global box office. The filmmaker is also set to direct the sequel, slated for release September 2019. Before that, he will work on Hulu series "Locke & Key", based on the comic books by Stephen King's son, Joe Hill.

The Russo brothers are currently finishing their next movie, "Avengers: Infinity War", in US theaters May 4, 2018. — AFP Relaxnews