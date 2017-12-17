Scottish designer Saunders resigns from NY label DVF

SCOTTISH fashion designer Jonathan Saunders has resigned as chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg after little more than 18 months at the iconic New York label, the company announced Friday.

Neither Saunders nor the label offered reasons for his departure, which follows reports that Von Furstenberg plans to sell a stake in her company, which shot to global fame in the 1970s with the creation of the wrap dress.

Saunders, who became famous in London for his eponymous womenswear label, joined DVF in May 2016 and had been responsible for all product categories, store design, website design, a new corporate brand identity, marketing and advertising campaigns.

"I am grateful for Diane's support and for the opportunity of guiding this iconic brand. I am so proud of everything we have accomplished," he said in a statement.

"I am so thankful for Jonathan's beautiful work and the effort and dedication he has put into DVF," said Von Furstenberg. "He will leave an important and lasting heritage".

Saunders launched his womenswear label in 2003 to critical acclaim in London but resigned in 2015 and shuttered the company, citing "personal reasons".

He has worked with a slew of fashion masters, including under Alexander McQueen, and consulted for Christian Lacroix at Pucci, Phoebe Philo at Chloe and Paul Smith.

Saunders also collaborated with high street retailers including Target and Topshop.

His last collection for DVF was pre-fall 2018, which was unveiled last week. — AFP Relaxnews