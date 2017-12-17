Suspect in Tg Sepat murder-arson case brought to crime scene

PETALING JAYA: The main murder suspect in the case of a family of four which included an elderly couple and their two grandchildren who were killed and had their house burned down, was brought back to the scene of the gruesome crime yesterday.

His presence with heavy police escort drew a large crowd of onlookers from the relatively sleepy fishing town of Tanjung Sepat.

The 38-year-old suspect who is hearing and speech impaired was brought to the scene yesterday morning clad in lock up attire along with a fishing cap and a facial mask.

More telling was his right hand which was bandaged possibly due to the injuries he incurred when he allegedly stabbed each family member and torched the house due to a financial dispute with the family.

The suspect was the boyfriend of the daughter of the elderly couple who were killed.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fazil Ahmat said that investigators had spent two and a half hours at the scene.

He also said that the police walked through what happened that fateful night with the suspect to delve deeper into the investigations, adding that they had a sign language interpreter to communicate with the suspect.

The bodies of Chia Tee Nang, 73; his wife, Lim Mai Shak, 68; and their two grandchildren were collected by family members at the Banting hospital yesterday.

The funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor had said on Friday that with the arrest of this man, the case is now considered solved.

Mazlan had said that investigations are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after criminal elements were detected in the case.

Investigations revealed that there was an argument at the house over financial matters such as loans which had pushed the suspect to commit the crime.