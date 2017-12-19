Kelantan health department seizes 65 litres Zamzam water worth RM2,249

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Health Department seized 65 litres of zamzam water worth RM2,249 during raids on 45 business premises statewide from Dec 13 to 18.

Its director, Datuk Ahmad Razin Ahmad Mahir, said the raids were mounted following a ban issued by the Saudi Arabian Embassy against the sale of inauthentic zamzam water found in shops around Kuala Lumpur as well as all over the country.

"The Saudi Arabian government only allowed the distribution of zamzam water for free to haj and umrah pilgrims, as well as visitors for personal consumption in limited quantity when departed from Saudi Arabia.

"Therefore the sale of zamzam water is prohibited in Malaysia and the operations will be continued periodically.

"Those who caught selling zamzam water will face a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or jail not more than two years, or both, under Food Regulations 1985," he said in a statement today.

He said consumers could lodge complaint to district health office or Kelantan Health Department through website http://jknkelantan.moh.gov.my/v3/ or social media facebook of Kelantan Health Department's Food Safety and Quality Division at http://www.facebook.com/lihathidurasa if they found zamzam water being sold in the market. — Bernama