Rebates for domestic users in Perling affected by power outage

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic consumers who experienced power outages exceeding four hours in Perling, Johor Baru on Dec 12 are entitled to a 1% rebate, or a minimum of RM10, whichever is higher, off their monthly electricity bill.

In a statement today, the Energy Commission (EC) said commercial consumers were entitled to a 1% rebate off their monthly bill or RM300, whichever was higher. Meanwhile, for industrial users, they could claim a 0.5% rebate or RM1,000.

In the power outage incident, EC said there were damages in the installation of the 33kV high voltage Perling Main Substation (PMU), thus it had activated the protection system which cut of the electricity supply.

Initial investigation by the EC found a flashover (abnormal electrical discharge) in the 33KV electricity supply equipment. However, an investigation on the actual cause for the flashover that was a rare and isolated incident was still underway.

The EC said the flashover which occurred at the main substation had affected electricity supply to 18,000 consumers.

"However, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has taken measures to reduce the disruption period by providing alternative electricity supply, including from 112 mobile generators.

"Fifty per cent of electricity supply in the area was recovered within 10 minutes while the remaining 36% was recovered in a four-hour operation. Meanwhile, for 13% of consumers in Bukit Indah and three high voltage users, electricity was supplied in stages starting at 12.22am, from Dec 14 until 16 Dec," EC said.

EC added if investigations revealed that TNB had failed in the maintenance of equipment gazetted under the Electricity Regulations 1994 and licensing requirements, legal action would be taken under the Electricity Supply Act 1990. — Bernama