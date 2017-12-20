10,000 expected at rally in defence of Jerusalem in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The "Solidarity Rally In Defence of Jerusalem" (Himpunan Solidariti Selamatkan Baitul Maqdis) will be held on Friday at Masjid Putra, Putrajaya, announced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, today.

He said the assembly held to protest the United States government's recent decision to acknowledge the holy city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will involve the participation of 250 NGOs and over 10,000 people.

"We have also invited several individuals from opposition parties such as Datuk Saifuddin Nasution, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to be part of this assembly," he told reporters after chairing the co-ordination meeting for the rally at the Prime Minister's Office, here, today.



