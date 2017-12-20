26 injured in collision of four Malaysian vehicles in Singapore

Posted on 20 December 2017 - 07:26pm Last updated on 20 December 2017 - 11:57pm

SINGAPORE: Four vehicles bearing Malaysian-registered number plates were involved in an accident near the Woodlands Checkpoint today, resulting in 26 people injured.

Two trailer lorries, a tour bus and a multi-purpose vehicle were involved in the accident which occurred at about 6am.

Bernama learned that the 26 injured people are comprised of Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident along 21, Woodlands Crossing, at 6.14am.

SPF said the 26 people injured were the bus driver and 25 passengers, all of whom were taken to three hospitals.

"Police investigations are ongoing," it added.

The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted an update on its Facebook around 10am, saying that an affected lane had reopened at the Woodlands Crossing.

Two hours earlier, ICA reported a partial lane closure at the Woodlands Crossing due to a traffic accident.

Questioned further, SPF said it could not confirm the conditions of the injured people and whether they had been discharged from the hospitals.

Earlier, the Straits Times reported that there were no life-threatening injuries and most of those taken to hospital suffered minor injuries.

Of the 26 injured, 13 were sent to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 10 to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital and three to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the report. — Bernama