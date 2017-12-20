Azwan at MACC HQ to ‘expose’ Selangor MB

PUTRAJAYA: Entertainment personality Azwan Ali arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to submit documents which allegedly allude to corruption involving Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is his elder brother.

Arriving at 10am today, Azwan told reporters that he had loads of documents to submit before heading inside the office.

"The thickness of the documents shows how serious the issue needs to be exposed," he said.

Azwan who had made an appearence during the recently concluded Umno General Assembly said that he would assist Barisan Nasional to bring down his brother in an effort for the coalition to wrest back Selangor.

It was reported in a Malay daily that MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Bakihad had said today's meeting was to gain more information on the alleged abuse of power and corruption involving Azwan's family members.