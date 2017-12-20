Cops solve rape, murder cases (Updated)

KLANG: Police have solved a murder case and a rape case within a day after they were reported.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said on Monday, a 13-year-old girl, who was asleep at her house in Pulau Indah, was raped by an intruder at about 3am.

He said the alleged rapist, who covered his face, had entered the house through the main door with ease as the lock was broken and the grille door was unlocked.

He said the suspect held the victim at knife-point and warned her not to raise an alarm, before raping her.

Shamsul said after the man fled, the girl woke her mother, who was in another room, and told her about the incident.

He said the girl was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for a medical examination that confirmed she had been raped.

Soon after receiving the report, a police team raided a house, also in Pulau Indah, at 12.10am today where the suspected rapist, 22, was nabbed.

He said the man, who is known to the family and tested positive for drug abuse, had seven criminal records.

In an unrelated case, a murder of a 37-year-old woman, whose nude body was found under an overhead pedestrian bridge near a school in Kampung Jawa 2, Shamsul said three suspects, aged 32, 42 and 54, were arrested between 1pm and 7pm on Monday.

He said it has yet to be ascertained if the victim was sexually assaulted.

A passer-by spotted the victim's body, which had injuries on it, and alerted police.