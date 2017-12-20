Father of Dutch model hospitalised for chest pain

PETALING JAYA: The father of the Dutch model found dead on the sixth floor of a KL condominium on Dec 7 has been hospitalised in the Netherlands on Monday for chest pain and high blood pressure

Model Ivana Esther Robert Smit was found dead after plunging from the 20th floor of a condominium in Dang Wangi.

It is learned that Marcel Smit, 55, was hospitalised after he experienced chest pain and suffered high blood pressure and his family is waiting for a full report from the doctors to find out whether Marcel had suffered a heart attack.

Marcel and his family, wife and son, had arrived in Kuala Lumpur to claim his daughter's body but they left abruptly last Friday without claiming the body.

The family claimed that there were bruise marks on Ivana's neck.

Questions were raised why the family had left suddenly and there were rumours that the family would hold a press conference upon arrival in the Netherlands to clear the air.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Lazim said police had since recorded statements from 48 people comprising management staff of the condominium, family members, security guards, pathologists, Ivana's friends and staff at the entertainment outlet she last visited.

He added that the police had also viewed the CCTV footage from various locations where the 19-year-old was last seen before her death.

Ivana's family had also started a crowdfunding page to raise funds for a Dutch pathologist to travel to Kuala Lumpur to determine the cause of her death, whether it was an accident or foul play was involved.

"Donations are needed for the funding of the pathologist and researcher who will travel to Malaysia to determine the cause of death, if it was an accident or a crime," the family wrote on the Dutch crowdfunding site, Doneeractie.

"Please help the Smit family to find out the true facts about the tragic death of their daughter, sister, and niece, Ivana Smit."

The family has managed to raise some RM28,000 so far.

DutchNews said Ivana's last communication was a selfie sent to her boyfriend at around 7.25am, in which she said she had gone home with an American couple after a night out.

It added that police had also told the family that Ivana was intoxicated at the time and blood tests revealed traces of alcohol, ecstasy and amphetamines in her system.