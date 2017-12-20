High Court cancels arrest warrant against Tian Chua

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set aside the arrest warrant issued against PKR vice-president Tian Chua (pix) for having failed to turn up for case management in an appeal case yesterday.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak cancelled the arrest warrant after he was satisfied with the explanation by Tian Chua's counsel Eric Paulsen that there was a miscommunication over yesterday's proceedings.

Eric also apologised for their absence in court yesterday.

Tian Chua, 54, the Batu MP whose full name is Chua Tian Chang, attended today's proceedings.

The High Court issued the arrest warrant yesterday during case management in the appeal against Tian Chua's three-month jail term and RM1,800 fine imposed on him on Sept 28, 2016, after he was found guilty of uttering seditious words during a forum at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall in Jalan Maharajalela here on May 13, 2013, between 8.55pm and 11.15pm.

When approached by reporters outside the court later, Eric said there was a letter requesting Tian Chua's presence in court but there was a miscommunication and the lawyers did not relay the information to Tian Chua.

"I informed the court that it was a miscommunication because Tian Chua's case was previously mentioned before the Deputy Registrar and yesterday was the first time the case was called before the judge.

"Yesterday, our lawyer also came late, so the warrant of arrest was issued," he said.

The prosecution was represented by DPP Mohd Zain Ibrahim.

The court today set Jan 18 next year for the mention of the case. — Bernama