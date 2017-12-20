Lorry driver claims trial to reckless driving, causing deaths

PARIT: A lorry driver today pleaded not guilty in the magistrate's court here to reckless driving which caused the death of three family members on Dec 13.

The accused, Syakirul Nazif Amrah, 25, made the plea after the charge was read to him before magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin.

Syakirul Nazif is alleged to have driven recklessly, to the extent of causing the death of Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin Ahmad Azzudin, 35, his wife Nor Haslina Abdul Razak, 27, and his sister Nor Azira Ahmad Azzudin, 24, at Km35 Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan road, about 6.30am.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and if convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM20.000.

Counsel Harbans Kaur from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the accused, pleaded for the court to set bail at RM2,000, saying her client was only earning RM1,000 a month and supporting his mother and a younger sibling.

Mohd Fitri then set bail at RM5,000 in one surety and for the accused's driving licence to be surrendered to the court until the case is disposed of, and fixed Jan 17 for case mention.

On Dec 13, it was reported that the three victims who were travelling in a Proton Saga, died at the scene after a collision with a lorry coming from the opposite direction before the car landed in a canal nearby.

Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin who was special officer to state executive councillor and Sungai Manik assemblyman, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, and his wife, leave behind, a four-year-old daughter. — Bernama